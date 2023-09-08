Michael (Mike) Hill Acquires 120,000 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 120,000 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,580.65).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 110,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,340.00 ($6,670.97).

On Friday, June 16th, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 76,097 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,229.22 ($4,664.01).

On Monday, June 19th, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 23,903 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$2,390.30 ($1,542.13).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 205,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,885.00 ($12,829.03).

Mad Paws Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

