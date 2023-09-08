Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B) SVP Michael J. Hoberman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $15,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
Crawford & Company stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.
About Crawford & Company
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crawford & Company
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.