Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B) SVP Michael J. Hoberman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $15,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Crawford & Company stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

