Eric J. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 82.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.