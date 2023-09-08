Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 11,341 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CFO William John Kelly sold 11,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $11,000.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 545,170 shares in the company, valued at $528,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, August 19th, William John Kelly sold 6,478 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $6,024.54.
- On Monday, August 7th, William John Kelly sold 4,985 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $4,287.10.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, William John Kelly sold 4,859 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $8,891.97.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, William John Kelly sold 1,106 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $2,256.24.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.57.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 912,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
