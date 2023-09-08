Nxt One Day Volume Hits $793.53 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Nxt has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $793.53 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is talk.jelurida.com. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

