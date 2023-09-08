Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00096966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

