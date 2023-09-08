Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

