Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $139.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.