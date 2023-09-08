Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

