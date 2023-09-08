Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,780 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $131.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

