Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,287.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after buying an additional 4,618,176 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $134,719,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

