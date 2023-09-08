Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Mosaic by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

