Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,900,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

