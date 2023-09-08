Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EQT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

