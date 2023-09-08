Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $430.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $421.73 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

