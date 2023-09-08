Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.96 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

