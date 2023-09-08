Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,632,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481,665 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.