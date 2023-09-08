Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $393.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

