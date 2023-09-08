Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

