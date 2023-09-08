Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

