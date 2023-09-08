Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

