Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 18.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 13,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.