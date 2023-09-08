Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $109.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

