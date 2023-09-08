Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,281 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 190.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $17,169,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

