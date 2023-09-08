The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

