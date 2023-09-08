Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.08 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

