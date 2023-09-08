Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,296,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

