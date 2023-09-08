Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 930,000 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVR)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATMVR. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMVR opened at $0.17 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.