KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.38 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

