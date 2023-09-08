Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.67. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

