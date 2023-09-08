Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Director Thomas Monroe Patterson Buys 7,392 Shares of Stock

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Monroe Patterson purchased 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $33,707.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Monroe Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Thomas Monroe Patterson bought 8,500 shares of Drilling Tools International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DTI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. Drilling Tools International Corp. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Drilling Tools International ( NASDAQ:DTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTI. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.