Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 2,168 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.5 %

CRDO stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRDO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.