Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Buys 4,480 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $40,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,972,513.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 21,307 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $194,106.77.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of Joint stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Joint by 347.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 273,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 212,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Joint by 14,771.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

