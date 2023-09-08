Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger Acquires 10,000 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLL stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

