Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO David Buonasera Sells 5,444 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 3rd, David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

