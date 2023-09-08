Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Director Steven R. Mitchell Acquires 7,541 Shares

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.51 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

