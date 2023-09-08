Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $11,141,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Read Our Latest Report on VIAV

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.