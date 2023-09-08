Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Viavi Solutions Stock Performance
Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.84.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
