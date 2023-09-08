Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,042,121 shares in the company, valued at $54,758,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 111,674 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Liberty Energy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

