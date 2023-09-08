Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Buys 2,717 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 2,717 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $62,463.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 100 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $2,275.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 4,498 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,572.06.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $262,617.61.

On Monday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 12,893 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $257,602.14.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.15 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.