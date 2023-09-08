Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $298.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $768.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

