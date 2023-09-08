Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 66,048 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,783.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
