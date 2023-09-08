Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 66,048 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,783.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heartland Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

