Zcash Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $25.06 or 0.00096966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $409.13 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

