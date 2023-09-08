Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $986,755.59

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $99.50 million and $986,755.59 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002672 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002228 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001705 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,839,466 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.