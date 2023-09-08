Reviewing Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) and Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP)

Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) and Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hongli Group and Schnitzer Steel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongli Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Schnitzer Steel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schnitzer Steel Industries is more favorable than Hongli Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongli Group N/A N/A N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 0.34% 2.69% 1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hongli Group and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.0% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hongli Group and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongli Group $20.28 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries $3.06 billion 0.00 $168.80 million $0.34 N/A

Schnitzer Steel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hongli Group.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries beats Hongli Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weifang, China. Hongli Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Hongli Development Limited.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys. The company also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 51 retail self-service auto parts stores, 54 metals recycling facilities, and an electric arc furnace steel mill. In addition, it produces various finished steel products using ferrous recycled metal and other raw materials, as well as semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. Further, the company sells catalytic converters to specialty processors that extract the nonferrous precious metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, refineries, smelters, wholesalers, and recycled metal processors, as well as finished steel customers, such as steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and major farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

