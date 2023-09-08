ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Lowered to $40.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

