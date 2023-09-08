Barclays Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $23.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

