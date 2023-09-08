DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.13 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.