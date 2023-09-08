Periscope Capital Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,478,000.

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

