Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLDW. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMLDW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.85.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

