Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $154,000 Position in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRLW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

ISRLW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

